iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Up 670.6% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 670.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 33,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,351. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.