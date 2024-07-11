iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.94. 13,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

