iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.29

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.29 and last traded at $116.26, with a volume of 245264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.80.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
