iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.29

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.29 and last traded at $116.26, with a volume of 245264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.80.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

