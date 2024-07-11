iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.22

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 190001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
