iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.22

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 190001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 142,821 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

