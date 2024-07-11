iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Down 65.2% in June

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.79% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

TCHI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 17,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.