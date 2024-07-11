iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,886,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,096 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

