iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fox Financial Inc

Fox Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.2% of Fox Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fox Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,059. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

