iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.71. 663,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

