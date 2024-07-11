iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.08. The company had a trading volume of 473,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

