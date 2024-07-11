iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.15

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 124400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

