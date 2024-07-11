iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.85. 1,504,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,281. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

