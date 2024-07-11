ITM Power (LON:ITM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.67). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 58.30 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.70 million, a PE ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.16. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.27).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £298.68 ($382.58). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,103 shares of company stock worth $59,967 in the last ninety days. 32.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.