Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

