Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 171.2% in June

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

JPOTF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

