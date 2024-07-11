Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 2,407,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,803. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

