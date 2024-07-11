Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 27,200 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,000.00.
- On Monday, May 27th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$283,723.80.
- On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
TSE PEY opened at C$14.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PEY. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
