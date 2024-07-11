Jefferies Financial Group Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $88.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.63.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.