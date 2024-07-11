Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 15%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 6,618,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,061,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,975 shares of company stock worth $1,733,124. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

