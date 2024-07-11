Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.43

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.43 and last traded at $215.40, with a volume of 13809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

