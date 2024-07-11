JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $62.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $55.82 on Monday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Essent Group by 73.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

