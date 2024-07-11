JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $91.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.26. 19,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,639. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $2,355,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

