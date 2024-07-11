JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $205.00 at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $594.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,210,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,855,000 after buying an additional 509,707 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

