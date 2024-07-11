JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target to $20.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIHL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.04. 57,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,666. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.