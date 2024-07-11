JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Neutral

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.