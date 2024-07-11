JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.76

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 1910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,932 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

