Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $230.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $176.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $905,802 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David boosted its holdings in WEX by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boit C F David now owns 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

