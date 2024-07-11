Keener Financial Planning LLC Sells 190 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keener Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.26. 8,322,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $286.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

