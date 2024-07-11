Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.95

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 135869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Kingfisher Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

