KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Increased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.84. 2,616,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,030. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

