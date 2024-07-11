Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $215.00 at Evercore ISI

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $200.40 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.86.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 260,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

