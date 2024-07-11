Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 110,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,319. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.