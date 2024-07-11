Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Trading Up 3.0 %

LTRX stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.