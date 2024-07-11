Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.08% of Lantronix worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. 77,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

