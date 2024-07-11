Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 997.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $76,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 244,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,461. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

