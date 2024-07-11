Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of QQQM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.59. 664,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,960. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.49. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
