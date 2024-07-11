Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $211.77. The stock had a trading volume of 224,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

