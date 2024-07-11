Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rayonier by 138.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 69,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

