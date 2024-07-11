Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.