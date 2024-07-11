Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5,050.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 263,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,465. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

