Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 261 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3,262.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE EL traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,304. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.