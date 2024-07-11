Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $212,209,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,643 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR traded up $9.74 on Thursday, hitting $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 762,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,936. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

