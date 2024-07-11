Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 137,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,471. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

