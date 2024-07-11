Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,927. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

