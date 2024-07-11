Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

