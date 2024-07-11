Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.2% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,896. The company has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

