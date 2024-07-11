Larson Financial Group LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 143.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 605,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.