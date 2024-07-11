Larson Financial Group LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.07. 233,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $161.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

