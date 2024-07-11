Larson Financial Group LLC Has $90,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 13,576.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,095. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

