Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 378.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,218,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,869,000 after buying an additional 305,028 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $11.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.19. 175,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,595. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

