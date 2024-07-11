Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

